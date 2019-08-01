Plus-size models walk the ramp for this reason

We have often seen body-positive posts on social media and the national capital on Wednesday saw a live example of it with over a hundred plus-size models walking the ramp to prove their prowess.

The beauties were vying to be a part of the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week.

Taking place for the first time in Delhi, the audition for the plus-size models including both men and women, was a stepping stone for those aspiring at the grand event.

The audition which took place at Taj Mansingh Delhi had a great panel seated in the jury’s chair with bigwigs from both fashion and business industries.

Breaking the stereotypes of the perfect size, 166 models aged between 18-40 graced the ramp. Jacqualine Kiara Ledlie, one of the models who participated in the walk described the events as being “very positive” for others like her.

“These auditions are very positive so it definitely gives a hip up to each girl out here and it gives you the motivation to come here and take part in all these auditions. So, these auditions should keep happening so that every girl is motivated,” she added.