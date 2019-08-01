Latest NewsNEWS

Read to know which smartphone brand emerges as leader in Indian smartphone segment

Aug 1, 2019, 06:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus ,riding on its flagship ,captured its highest-ever shipment share of 43% in the second quarter (Q2) to become the leader in the premium segment ( ?30,000 and above) in India, Counterpoint The OnePlus emerged as the leader in the premium smart phone with the one plus 7 series . The information was released by the Counterpoint Research report Research said on Wednesday.

Samsung dropped to the second position in the overall premium-segment, holding 22% share with volumes declining 16% (year-on-year).

It has been asserted that the smartphone shipments grew an impressive 33% annally in India.

Apple’s volumes in this segment doubled annually in Q2 2019 driven by iPhone XR thanks to the price correction in April.

OnePlus achieved this after recording its highest-ever shipment share of 43% in the premium segment, pushing the overall shipment growth to 33% during Q2’19. It debuted in the ultra-premium segment with OnePlus 7 Pro and captured 26% share.

Tags

Related Articles

Ramadan: Government office timings in Dubai

May 12, 2019, 06:46 pm IST
building

Building collapses on another; nearly 30 trapped

Jul 18, 2018, 06:07 am IST

Severed heads found on abandoned Mexico taxi bonnet

Jan 6, 2018, 09:51 am IST

Here’s how to get Dh3,000 discount for iPhone smartphone in Dubai

Sep 23, 2018, 07:12 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close