Read to know which smartphone brand emerges as leader in Indian smartphone segment

Samsung dropped to the second position in the overall premium-segment, holding 22% share with volumes declining 16% (year-on-year).

It has been asserted that the smartphone shipments grew an impressive 33% annally in India.

Apple’s volumes in this segment doubled annually in Q2 2019 driven by iPhone XR thanks to the price correction in April.

OnePlus achieved this after recording its highest-ever shipment share of 43% in the premium segment, pushing the overall shipment growth to 33% during Q2’19. It debuted in the ultra-premium segment with OnePlus 7 Pro and captured 26% share.