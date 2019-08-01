SHOCKING INNOVATION; To improve video quality, netflix will track your physical activity

As a part of the test employed in order to improve the video playback quality based on the user’s activity, Netflix has started tracking the physical activities of selected account users.

The new innovation will be gathering information regarding your daily motion to understand whether you are static or not while using their apps. Netflix might be using the data to figure out how to buffer videos so that your stream won’t skip while you’re on the move.

Last week, a security researcher had tweeted that the Netflix app was asking permission to access the device’s physical activity sensors.

The company responded that it was a part of a test to see how they could improve the video playback quality when the member was on the go. They also said that only some accounts were in test and they didn’t have any plans to roll out this feature in the near future.