Stock Market: Sensex, NIfty dropped down

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have dropped down today. The Indian stock market indices dropped to the lowest level in the last five months.

The BSE Sensex today settled trading at 37,018.33 lowering 462.80 points or 1.23%. The NSE Nifty also settled trading at 10,980 lowering 105.40 points or 1.24%.

The top gainers in the market were Maruti, Wipro, Bharati Infratel, Power Grid, and Reliance Industries.

The top losers in the market were Vedanta, JSW Steel, SBI, Zee Entertainments, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors, and Hindalco.