In badminton, India’s ace badminton player Sian Nehwal has crashed out at the second round of Thailand Open Badminton tournament on today. Saina was defeated by Japan’s teenaged player Sayaka Takahashi in the women’s singles.

The seventh-seeded Saina Nehwal lost to unseeded Takahashi by 21-16,11-21,14-21. Saina who returned to the court after an injury has faced a setback in the first tournament.