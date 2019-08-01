Latest NewsIndia

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari faints during national anthem at stage : Watch Video

Aug 1, 2019, 02:26 pm IST
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari fell unconscious as the National Anthem was being played at an event in Maharashtra’s Solapur. According to reports, Gadkari’s health is stable now. This is not the first incident, the BJP had fainted on stage several times due to low sugar levels.

The union minister was attending an event in Solapur, where he was the chief guest. He was the guest of honour at Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University. This is when the leader fell unconscious. Reportedly, his condition is stable now.

