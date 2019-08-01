Latest NewsNEWS

Video goes viral; Driver booked for this jaw dropping speed

Aug 1, 2019, 08:24 pm IST
The police in Oman have released a video that shows a driver driving an SUV at nearly 200kmph.

The driver was arrested by the Badia police station on the charges of reckless driving.

The eight-second video, which appears to be shot by the driver, shows the driver speeding along an empty stretch of highway, at almost 200kmph.

The video has been viewed almost 26,000 times since the time it was shared by the police.

