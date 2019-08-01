Vivo launches Z5 with 48MP rear camera : Price and Features

Vivo Z5 launches in China for starting price of CNY 1,598 that roughly translates to around Rs 16,000. Some of the key highlights of the Vivo Z5 are Snapdragon 712 processor, triple rear cameras, waterdrop notch display, a 4,500mAh battery, among other things.

The Vivo Z5 launches in four variants in China. It packs up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The base model of the Vivo Z5 comes paired with 6GB RAM/64GB of internal storage and costs CNY 1,598 (roughly Rs. 16,000). The other three variants are 6GB RAM + 128GB, 6GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB and they cost CNY 1,898 (roughly Rs. 19,000), CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,000) and CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 23,000), respectively.

The Vivo Z5 comes packed with a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It offers screen-to-body ratio of 19.5:9.The Vivo Z5 sports waterdrop notch on the top of the screen that equip the selfie camera.The Vivo Z5 comes packed with a 32-megapixel sensor on the front with an f/2.0 lens on top.

On the rear panel the phone includes three cameras. The Vivo Z5 includes a primary 48-megapixel image sensor with f/1.79 lens, secondary 8-megapixel sensor with wide-angle f/2.2 lens and lastly there’s a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone comes packed with Super Night View 2.0+ to improve low-light photo quality.The phone is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Vivo Z5 also includes Multi-Turbo features to offer enhanced gaming experience to users.Vivo Z5 comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 22.5W Flash Charge fast charging technology. Additionally, the Vivo Z5 also supports OTG reverse charging.

The phone includes 3.5mm headphone jack and Micro-USB with OTG support. There are sensors like accelerometer, ambient light, proximity sensor, among others.The Vivo Z5 includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.