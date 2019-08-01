Latest NewsIndiaNEWSTechnology

WhatsApp introduces new features to prevent fake news ; this is how

Aug 1, 2019, 09:34 pm IST
In India fake news has been one of the most concerning issues recently. The rise of fake news, spreading rapidly over social media platforms has made it almost impossible to stop.

Talking about social media platforms Facebook owned whats app leads the pack with more than 200 million active users in India. They have been at the fore front of innovation and this time also they have come up with a way to curb the spreading of fake news.

With the new update whats app has introduced a new feature which allows the user to know if the messages that he’s receiving are forwarded multiple times or not, giving the user a option forward that message or not knowing that the message is forwarded multiple times

The number of time a message is forwarded will not be shown because of privacy issues and end to end encryption that is being used by the tech giant

