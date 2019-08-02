“I want to become India’s coach” says this veteran cricketer; read to know who

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly on Friday said he aspires to be India’s cricket coach some time in future but has no interest in the high-profile position at this point. The hunt is on for the new India coach with incumbent Ravi Shastri’s tenure coming to an end with the conclusion of the tour of the West Indies.

Ganguly said he’s definitely interested in the India coach’s job but not at the moment as his plate is full.

“Definitely, I’m interested but not at this point of time. Let one more phase go then I will throw my name into the fray,” Ganguly said.

“Currently, I’m associated with too many things — IPL, CAB, TV commentary. Let me complete this. But I will definitely put my hat at some stage. Provided I get selected. But definitely I’m interested. Not now but in the future,” asserted Ganguali.

“Going by the applicants, I don’t see any heavyweight names. I heard Mahela (Jayawardene) would apply but ultimately he didn’t. There are not many big names who have applied for the coach’s job” he asserted more