IED Blast in Pulwama: Here is What Happened

Pulwama in Jammu Kashmir was shaken by yet another blast as terrorists targetted an army vehicle with Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The attack was on an army vehicle of the 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in ZahidBagh village of the south Kashmir district, fortunately, there are no casualties.

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel and India had responded to the incident with Balakot airstrikes.