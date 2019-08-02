Kerala High Court sends notice to Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

High Court has sent a notice to Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi after Saritha filed a petition citing that her nomination was accepted in Amethi while it was rejected in Wayanad.In a petition filed by Saritha S. Nair requesting the annulment of the election in the Wayanad constituency.

In her petition, Saritha pointed out that the Election Commission’s (EC) action was dictatorial and illegal. EC rejected Saritha’s nomination for the reason that her punishment was not held by the upper court. The court has also sent notice to EC for the petition she filed against Hibi Eeden in the Ernakulam constituency. Both petitions were considered by Judge P. Chali.

Saritha garnered 569 votes in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi lost to Smrithi Irani here for more than 50,000 votes. However, Rahul Gandhi registered a remarkable win in Wayanad.