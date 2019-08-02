Kohili says this person is above everyone else; Read to know who

An avid football fan, India cricket captain Virat Kohli says he draws inspiration from Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo as he successfully took up more challenges than his iconic Argentine contemporary Lionel Messi with an “unmatched” work ethic.

Ronaldo and Kohli have defied fitness scales to not just set new standards for themselves but also set benchmarks for those around.

“For me, Cristiano is above everyone else. His commitment and work ethic is unmatched. He wants it that bad – you can see it every game. I support every club at which he plays. He inspires me,” Kohli, who is currently in Florida for a T20 series against the West Indies, told ‘FIFA.com’.

“In my opinion Ronaldo has taken on more challenges and succeeded at all of them. He’s the most complete player I have seen and his work ethic is unmatched. He inspires people. I don’t think many people do that. He’s also a leader and I love that. Absolutely love it. He has amazing belief too,” he reasoned.