‘Leave the valley immediately’: Government issues advisory and warning for Amarnath pilgrims

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a warning and advisory for all ‘Amarnath pilgrims’.

In an order released by the home department on today, the home department principal secretary urged all pilgrims and tourists that they may curtail their stay in the Kashmir Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible. The warning was announced keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats.

The warning note was released after the army and state police have informed that there are intelligence reports terrorists backed by the Pakistan army is trying to disrupt the pilgrimage.

Earlier the police chief in the state has informed that they are getting information that violence may be increased in the state.