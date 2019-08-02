Netherlands ban burqa in public places.

The European country Netherlands has banned ‘burqas’ in public places. The Dutch government has imposed a complete ban on all face wearing garments like burqa, niqab, and veils in public transport, schools, colleges, and government buildings.

The ban comes into effect on Thursday. Those who cover their face with a burqa or helmet will be fined 150 Euros.

It is estimated that around 200 to 400 women wear a burqa in the country which has a population of around 17 million people.

France is the first European country to ban people from covering their faces in public places. France imposed a ban on the burqa in 2011. Belgium also followed France. Many European countries have imposed partial ban including Denmark, Germany, Spain, and Italy.