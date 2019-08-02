People who use dating apps on their phones are more prone to this

Loneliness and social anxiety is a bad combination for single people who use dating apps on their phones. Researchers have found that people who fit that profile were more likely than others to say they’ve experienced negative outcomes because of their dating app use.

“It’s not just that they’re using their phone a lot, we had participants who said they were missing school or work, or getting in trouble in classes or at work because they kept checking the dating apps on their phones” said Kathryn Coduto, lead author of the study and doctoral student in communication at The Ohio State University.

Coduto added, “I’ve seen people who use dating apps compulsively. They take their phones out when they’re at dinner with friends or when they’re in groups. They really can’t stop swiping.”

The findings are published by the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships.

Participants were 269 undergraduate students with the experience of using one or more dating apps. All answered questions designed to measure their loneliness and social anxiety (for example, they were asked if they were constantly nervous around other people).

Compulsive use was measured by asking participants how much they agreed with statements like “I am unable to reduce the amount of time I spend on dating apps.”