Ponniyin Selvam: Mani Ratnam to start his ‘dream project’ in January

Veteran Tamil filmmaker Mani Ratnam will start shooting of his ‘dream project’ ‘Ponniyin Selvam’ on next year January. The pre-production of the film has started in 2012 and was delayed due to financial problems.

The film is based on Tamil writer Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s novel ‘Ponniyin Selvam’. Ponniyin Selvan is a five-volume novel so Ratnam is planning to release the film in two parts.

The first part ends on the death of a famous character just like how the Baahubali first part ended. Based on the reception of the first part, the director will decide on the consecutive parts.

The film will have an ensemble star cast. The star cast of the film includes Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Revi, Atharva, Aishwarya Rai, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Amala Paul, Rashi Khanna, Sathya raj, Parthipan and Sarath Kumar. It is also rumored that Amitabh Bachan will also be a part of the film.

A.R.Rahaman will compose the music. Ravi Varman will handle cinematography.