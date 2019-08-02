Rajya Sabha passes anti-terror UAPA Amendment Bill

Rajya Sabha has passed the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill or the UAPA Bill after hours of debate.

Ahead of the voting, Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Congress for failing to act against terrorism during its reign. On Thursday, several Congress and DMK leaders staged a walkout after the Chair rejected their plea to discuss the bill on Friday. The discussion on the bill continued till 8 pm on Thursday.

The UAPA Bill, which empowers the government to designate individuals as terrorists, was taken up by the Rajya Sabha for discussion just a week after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.