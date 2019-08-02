Read to know why Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas not ready to have kids

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are very much in love, and their loved-up social media posts are a true reflection of the fondness for each other. Priyanka and Nick who tied the nuptial knot in a lavish Indian ceremony in November, are reportedly not planning to have a child anytime soon.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple’s busy careers are their main focus at the moment. A report quoted a source as saying, “Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids. They are enjoying married life, travelling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing.”

Priyanka previously mentioned she “always wanted to” have children, especially after seeing her friends having babies over the years. The ‘Baywatch’ star had spoken about her wish to have children in an interview to InStyle in June. She said, ”I want to change the world a little bit. My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something.”