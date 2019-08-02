Restaurant asks sorry for naming chicken dish ‘Iyer Chicken’

A hotel in Tamil Nadu got into trouble after they named their special chicken dish after ‘Iyers’, a Brahmin community people. “Milagu restaurant’ in Madurai has named their special chicken recipe ‘Kumbakona Iyer Chicken’. The act of the hotel become controversial.

The Brahmins Association and many other come forward criticizing hotel for naming a non-vegetarian dish the name of ‘Iyer’. All demanded to change the name of the dish.

Madurai’s Hotel Milagu takes back its controversial “Iyer Chicken” dish & apologises unconditionally! If you say not to hurt anybody’s religious sentiments it means *anybody*! Not for selective(only minorities??) groups! pic.twitter.com/96cqQHXzhX — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) August 2, 2019

At least the hotel management asked sorry for hurting the religious sentiments of the Brahmin community. The hotel owner promised the community leaders that the name of the dish must be changed. The hotel management has asked an unconditional apology. ” After the Brahmin community representatives met us and raised serious objections to the name of Kumbakonam Iyer Chicken’, we apologized for it. We will remove the ads for it from social media and are also doing away with the name”, the statement said.