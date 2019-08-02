Sandeep G Varier Picks his Favourite Political Character From Malayalam Cinema and it’s Probably Not Whom You Think

Movies with political themes have been quite common in Mollywood. There are a string of movies like the evergreen ‘Sandesham’ or ‘Rakthasakshikal Zindabad’ which are etched in the memories of movie lovers. There have been many memorable characters too, but BJP leader Sandeep G Varier’s favorite political character from a Malayalam movie is probably not whom you think it is.

It is none other than the character K.G.R, essayed brilliantly by late Sukumaran in the movie August 1. Sandeep has posted this note on August 1, as he expressed his admiration for the acting prowess of Sukumaran.

Who else have portrayed the mannerisms of a shrewd and honest Chief minister with such realism”? asks Sandeep.

He also said that the character ‘Mundakkal Shekharan’ from Devsuram was meant for Sukumaran and that the role would have gone next level, had it been done by Sukumaran.

Here is his Facebook Post