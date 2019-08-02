Saravana Bhavan ordered to pay 1.10 lakhs for food poisoning

A consumer court in Tamil Nadu has ordered the famous vegetarian restaurant chain Saravana Bhavan to pay Rs.1.10 lakhs as compensation for food poisoning. The order was imposed after a man registered a complaint that he was hospitalized after having food from the hotel.

A Supreme Court advocate S.K.Swamy was hospitalized after consuming food from Saravana Bhavan hotel in Chennai Anna Salai branch. He has been hospitalized for a long time after food poisoning.

The Tamil Nadu State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered this verdict. S.K.Swami demanded 90 lakh rupees as a compensation for the mental and physical disturbances, hardships and mental agony that he has suffered.

The incident occurred on October 2014. He accused that first he was served food in which there were hair strands. He asked to replace it. He has given an alternative meal. But after having the at the food he started feeling stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, fever and rashes in the body. He was admitted to the hospital and later transferred to ICU for a long time.