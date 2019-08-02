Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have ended in gain today.

The BSE Sensex settled trading today at 37,118.22 points gaining 99.90 points or 0.27%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 10,997.35 points gaining 17.35 points or 0.16%.

The top gainer in the market were Bharati Airtel, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC and Ultra Tech Cement.

The top losers in the market were Indiabulls Housing Finance, SBI, Tata Steel, Coal India, Wipro, Vedanta, ONGC, NTPC and Zee Entertainments.