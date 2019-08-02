Terror Funding Case : ED attaches properties of Kashmiri businessman

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached property worth Rs 1.73 crore belonging to Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with its ongoing probe into a terror-financing case against terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.

The central probe agency had earlier attached Watali’s property in Gurugram, worth over Rs 1.03 crore and Rs 6.19 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the quantification of the proceeds of crime under current investigations to Rs 8.94 crore.

The investigation carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act revealed that Hurriyat leaders received funds through conduits from Pakistan and also directly from the Pakistan High Commission.

According to the investigation, Watali has been found to be involved in fundraising and as a financial conduit for Hurriyat Leaders.