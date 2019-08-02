This is why India detained Maldives ex vice president Ahmed Adeeb

Ahmed Adeeb who was all over the news allegedly for a plot to assassinate the former president Abdullah Yameen, for which he was arrested and later released.

Adeeb is now in the custody of Indian authorities and there are speculations that he might be seeking asylum in India. However he was apprehended following a tip off from Maldivian officials that he had left Maldives on a mangolian flagged boat on July 29.

The vessel was intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard near the Thoothukkudi coast in the southern sate of Tamil Nadu.The boat had nine workers — eight Indonesian nationals and one Indian — besides Mr. Adeeb.Various agencies, including the Q-branch, SB-CID, police DSP are involved in the interrogation, a police officer said.