Three-foot-long cobra rescued from Rashtrapati Bhavan

Three oot long cobra has been rescued from the security cabin of the Rashtrapathi Bhavan. The snake entered at the gate number 8. The snake was spotted by the security offcial sitting inside the security cabin.

A rapid response unit of Wildlife SOS rushed to the spot and rescued the snake.

“With the rains hitting Delhi, we find a large number of reptiles struggling to find shelter in the urban jungle,” said Wasim Akram, deputy director-special projects, Wildlife SOS.

We have a small music room on the ground floor, and the snake must have entered the room from the garden. We informed the Wildlife SOS which rescued the snake,” said Kitty Kalra, the caller.

Around 30 species of snakes have been recorded from Delhi, out of which only four are venomous – Spectacle Cobra, Common Krait, Saw Scale Viper and Russell’s Viper