Tiger Shroff’s action stunt director compares him to this Hollywood actor

Tiger Shroff, action Superstar who has enthralled us with his breathtaking punches and kicks in Baaghi and has amazed us every single time after Baaghi 2, Munna Michael, Heropanti and now, Tiger is gearing up for WAR co-starring Hrithik Roshan and the world has hailed him with the title ‘youngest action star in the world’ as he has never disappointed us with his dedication towards action films in every upcoming film and has also, upped the punches and kicks game in every action genre film.

Talking about his childhood passion towards action films and working in the genre Tiger shares, “My passion solely lies in the action genre and this has been the case since I was a child. Whatever little I have achieved, is because of this genre, although definitely, it’s not an easy genre. I’m blessed and grateful that from my very first film as I have got scripts that allowed me to express my passion and craft for action.” After knowing the actor’s passion for action genre films since childhood and upping the graph of self-defenses in each and every action film, we can surely say that he definitely deserves the title of “The Youngest Action Star in the world.”

The recently released teaser of Tiger’s upcoming film ‘War’ gave us glimpses of the actor performing stunts from high-speed car chases to an avalanche scene, Tiger leaves no room for fans to catch their breath.

After the humongous success of Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in War with Hrithik Roshan, Baaghi 3 and an official remake of Rambo.