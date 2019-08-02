Tripura Panchayat Election: BJP secures a triumphing victory; CPM gets no seats

The ruling BJP secured a triumphing victory in the Three-tier panchayat elections held in north-east state Tripura.

As per the data by the state election commission, BJP has won around 95% seats. In 86% seats there was no opponent for BJP. The BJP was able to secure this 86% seats uncontested.

The Congress has won 2% seats in the state. But CPM which has ruled the state for 25 years has not even won a single seat.

The election was announced in the 6,111 seats in 591 Gram Panchayats, 419 seats of Panchayat Samitis, and 116 seats in 8 Zilla Parishad in Tripura. But the poll was conducted for 883 seats of Gram Panchayats, 82 seats of Panchayat Samitis, and 79 seats in 8 Zilla Parishad as the other seats were won uncontested.

The election for the local body in the state was held on July 27. 73.63% polling was recorded in the election. The results were announced on Tuesday. But it was delayed up to yesterday. There some minor clashes between BJP-Congress activists during the counting of votes.