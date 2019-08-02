Tsunami warning issued after a strong earthquake hits 

A Tsunami warning was issued by the authorities after a strong earthquake hits off the coast of Indonesia. A strong earthquake of magnitude 7 jits off the coast of Sumatra and Java islands.

The Indonesian Geophysics Agency has issued the tsunami warning. The US Geological Survey has informed that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7 has hit at a depth of 59 kilometers and about 227 kilometers from the city of Teluk Betung in Banten Province on the island of Java.

No causalities were reported. But strong tremors were felt in the capital city of the country Jakarta.