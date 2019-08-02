Umakhanov International Boxing: 6 Indian boxers are assured of medals

In boxing, India has confirmed six medals as 6 Indian boxers have entered the knock-out stage of Magomed Salam Umakhanov memorial International Boxing Tournament 2019 in Kaspiyask, Russia on today.

In today’s match, Indian boxer Neeraj in 57-kilo category defeated 2016 world champion Alessia Mesiano and entered the finals.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Gaurav Solanki and India Open silver medalist Govind Sahni entered semi-finals and assured two other medals.

The Indian team is assured of six medals as four women and two men boxers have reached the semi-finals.