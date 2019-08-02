UP Man bets wife in gambling; She is gang-raped after he loses

A man has bet his wife for gambling and allowed his friends to gang-rape her. The shocking incident took place in Jaunpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim was living with her husband in the Zafarabad in Jaunpur. Her husband is addicted to alcohol and gambling. He bet her in gambling as a stake after he ran out of money. The man has promised his friends to rape his wife if he losses in the game. As he loses the game his friends have gang-raped his wife.

She lives with her maternal uncle after the incident. Her husband followed her there and asked forgiveness. he said to her that what happened was a mistake. She went with him. But on the way, he stopped the car ansl allowed his friends to gang rape her again.

The victim has approached the police but they refused to take a case. Then she approached the court. The court ordered to register an FIR to police. The victim accused that her husband’s relative Anil and friend Arun has raped her.