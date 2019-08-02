Video of Emirates A380 flight grand landing through clouds goes viral : Watch Here

A video of an Emirates A380 landing on a runway through clouds is going viral.

The stunning video has been shared by Emirates Airline on Twitter. “Now that’s how you make a grand entrance,” says the caption posted along with the video. It says further that the credit for the video goes to Tom Jones.

The ten-second online video has gathered over 50,000 views in 12 hours, and shows how the A380 landed on the runway while other smaller planes waited nearby.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 3,600 ‘likes’ and more than 1,100 retweets – and still counting. Several people have posted comments about the video.