Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Raffle: Indian won 15 million Dirham

Luck once again blessed Indians with her golden hand. In the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Raffle, an Indian man has won the first prize.

Vilas Rikkala who had bought the ticket no. 223805 has won UAE Dirham 15 million.

The second prize of UAE Dirham 100,000 was won by a Somalian expat Afrah Suleiman Ahmed with ticket no. 243404.

The Indians has dominated the top ten winners. There were six Indian nationals in the top ten. Apart from Indians, there were two from Phillippines, one each from Somalia and Egypt.