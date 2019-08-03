“BJP Govt can’t build anything, can only destroy”,says Rahul Gandhi

In a post on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, “The BJP Government can’t build anything. It can only destroy what was built over decades with passion and hard work.”He also tagged a GIF with newspaper reports, highlighting weakness in several key sectors and expert commentary on the present state of the economy.

The BJP Government can’t build anything. It can only destroy what was built over decades with passion and hard work. pic.twitter.com/IV0HYE1GJ7 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 3, 2019

Gandhi’s attack on the BJP government comes at a time when India has slipped two spots and lost its spot as the fifth-largest economy in the world.India has now come down to the seventh spot as UK and France overtook it.Meanwhile, several core sectors have been witnessing a sharp slowdown due to lower consumer demand and lack of lending to companies.

Several sectors including auto, banking, real estate, and manufacturing have slumped as most non-banking financial companies are not lending to smaller firms.Top company executives have cautioned the government regarding the slowdown and requested it to take swift steps to reduce the crisis.