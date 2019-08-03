BJP MP helps school children stuck in rain,video goes viral : Watch Here

BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Friday shared photographs of him helping some school children stranded on the road owing to rainfall. The BJP MP ensured that all the students reached their home safely.

Soon after these photos were shared on the official social media accounts of the BJP MP such as Instagram and Twitter, they became viral inviting a lot of comments. In the photos, the Bhojpuri megastar Kishan can be seen standing with the students in the rain. Apparently, he came across the students while he was on his way to the state Assembly.

In the official Twitter handle of the BJP MP, the caption on his photos said, “Today on my way to the state Assembly, I saw some school children stranded on the road since their van broke down. I couldn’t stand to see such small kids getting drenched in the rain and therefore got out of my car and helped each one of them. I ensured they all reached home safely.”