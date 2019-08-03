Eid Al Adha to fall on August 11

As the Dhu Al Hijja moon was sighted on Thursday, August 11, Sunday will be the first day of Eid Al Adha, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has announced this.

Arafat Day, the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage will fall on August 10. Arafat day always fall on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijja.

Oman has announced that August 12 will be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

As per the Islamic Lunar Calendar, the first day of Eid Al Adha always falls on the 10th-day of Dhu Al Hijja, one day after the Arafat day.

Eid Al Adha is the commemoration of the sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim.