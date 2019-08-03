Monsoon 2019 : IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in August and September

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its forecast for the month of August and September, predicting normal rainfall over the next 60 days. As per the forecast, August will witness 99 per cent of the long period average (LPA) rains, with an error margin of plus or minus 9 per cent.

September, which is the final month of Monsoon, is predicted to receive 100 per cent of the average rainfall. The LPA of the rainfall over the country as a whole for the second half of the monsoon season (August to September) based on the 1961-2010 period is 42.83 cm.

“The probabilistic forecast suggests that the rainfall across the country during second half of Southwest Monsoon season is most likely to be normal (94-106 per cent of LPA) with a probability of 45 per cent,” the IMD said.