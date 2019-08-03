Police will arrest Sriram Venkitaraman soon

The Kerala police will soon arrest Survey department director Sriram Venkitaraman IAS soon. DGP Loknath Behra asked the police to impose anti-bailable charges against the young IAS officer for causing the accident in which a journalist was killed. He will be arrested soon and will be transferred to medical college.

If proven drunk at the time of the accident in blood test the Motor Vehicle Act 185 will also be imposed on him. This is a criminal offense and is punishable up to 3-year sentence in jail. The legal experts point out that if he is accused in the FIRthen he will get a suspension from the service.

DGP informed the media that police has found out that Sriram has drove the car. No compromise will be done in investigation, DGP said.