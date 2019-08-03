Railways waives cancellation charges for passengers

The Indian Railway decided that no cancellation charges will be taken from passengers till Tuesday morning for canceling reserved tickets booked for their journey from Jammu, Katra and Uddhampur stations. Only clerkage charges will be taken.

The ministry also made it clear that the Centr For Railway Informations Systems (CRIS) needs to be updated. So this new facility will available from Sunday 8 am to Tuesday at 8 am.

The Railway took this decision as the Jammu and Kashmir government has asked tourists and Amarnath pilgrims to cut their stay in the valley and to return.

The Air India also earlier announced a waiver of cancellation fees on rescheduling or canceling for all its flights from and to Srinagar till August 15.