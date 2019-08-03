Three people arrested for spying for Pakistan

The Haryana police have arrested three people for allegedly spying for Pakistan on an Indian army camp. They were arrested at Hisar in Haryana. The police arrested them on August 1. The Hisar police are questioning them.

The arrested were identified as Mahtab, Khalid, and Ragib. All the three belong to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The photos of army camp and soldiers were recovered from their phone. They were the employees of a construction company in the Hisar Cantonment.

The Indian military intelligence agency has confirmed that the arrested were Pakistan spy. The arrested people contacted Pakistan by Whatsapp video call and WhatsApp voice call.