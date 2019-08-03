Video of airplane landing on busy road goes viral on internet : Watch Here

A single propeller KR2 plane made a dramatic safety landing after its fuel system malfunctioned in Pierce County in the state of Washington in US.

The video of the thrilling landing has gone viral on the internet and it shows the single propeller plane descending onto a busy road.

Trooper Thompson’s dash cam video capturing this morning’s events! Great job by the pilot and trooper! pic.twitter.com/7X0uWYJ9fc — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) August 1, 2019

The video was shared on Twitter by Washington State Trooper Johnna Batiste. Trooper Johnna tweeted, “A single prop KR2 plane is safely on the ground after having to make an emergency landing on SR7/138th at 8:15a this morning due to a fuel system malfunction. No injuries to anyone involved. Troopers helped push the plane clear the roadway. #WhenYouThinkYouveSeenItAll.”