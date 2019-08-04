Alka Lamba resigned from the primary membership of the AAP

Alka Lamba on Sunday resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Speaking to ANI, Lamba, who is an MLA from Chandni Chowk constituency, said she decided to resign only after consulting people of her constituency.

“I thought I should talk to people and make a decision. It has been decided that I should break all ties with the AAP and resign from its primary membership. I will tender my resignation from the primary membership of AAP, soon in writing. I will continue to be an MLA,” she said.