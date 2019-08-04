BJP leader visit Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida Guevara in Kannur

Senior BJP leader C.K.Padmanabhan has visited Latin American revolutionary Che Guevara’s daughter Aleida Guevara in Kannur. He gifted Aleida a statue of ‘Gitopadesha’. He also narrated the occasion of ‘Gitopadesha’ by the help of a Spanish translator.

C.K.Padmanbhan visited Aleida at Kannur guest house. The BJP national executive committee member was accompanied by BJP district committee member P.K.Sudheesh Babu. CPM PB member M.A.Baby and DYFI leader Chintha Jerome were also present in the guest house. M.A.Baby introduced C.K.Padmanabhan to Aleida.

The former BJP state committee president C.K.Padmanabhan has ignited controversy in 2017 when he praised Che. He compared Che with Gandhiji. He also said that the youth of Kerala must follow Che’s footstep. He said this as BJP general secretary A.N.Radhakrishanan has criticized Che. Radhakrishnan has said that Che is the inspiration for Kerala’s violent politics. Some of the party leaders have even asked disciplinary action against C.K.Padmanabhan.