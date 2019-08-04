Five people dead in strong earthquake

Five people were dead and several others were injured in a strong earthquake that hit Indonesia. People were died after building collapsed in the quake. A Tsunami alert was issued after the earthquake but later it was withdrawn.

Around 20 houses were collapsed. In these four houses were destructed completely. Around 5000 people were evacuated. As the alert was withdrawn they were returned. An earthquake has hit last year the same area in Jakarta in which around 227 people were dead.