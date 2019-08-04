Is Deepika Padukone really on depression! Read to know more

Deepika Padukon has recently confessed about the mental health issue, depression that she had been battling with ever since from her recent films . It’s been four years now and the ‘Piku’ star is in the best shape, yet recalling those days of struggle, Deepika Padukone reportedly spilled the beans on how exhausting the whole experience was.

She mentioned that the word that best describes her experience of depression is struggle. Every second was a struggle and she felt exhausted the whole time. People confused it with being a bit sad and according to the reports, Deepika added that a male star even went on to say recently that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed; as if depression is a choice.

Remembering the days of the fight, Deepika recalled how her mother noticed the symptoms and pushed the actress for psychotherapy and medication. Speaking about her parents, Deepika called them honest, elegant, dignified and authentic people who ground her.