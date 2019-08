The Lulu group headed by Malayalam billionaire M.A.Yusuff Ali to support journalist K.M.Basheer’s family. K.M.Basheer, the unit head of Siraj Daily was killed as Survey Director Sriram Venkitaraman’s car rammed into his bike on Saturday early morning.

M.A.Yusuf Ali announced that the Lulu group will give 10 lakhs to Basherr’s family.

Basheer left behind a wife two young girl child. Yusuff Ali announced this while expressing his condolences in the death of the young journalist.