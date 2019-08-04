These google apps are getting updates soon; Details Inside

Google’s first-party file management app for Android, Files app, is being updated with better offline playback controls for music and video files. The company has released a blog post where it has announced the same, adding that the new controls will allow the users to skip, rewind, or fast-forward through their media. It adds that the app will also shortly receive support for a dark mode, which Google has been adding to each of its apps in advance of the launch of Android Q’s system-wide dark mode option.

Dark theme works pretty much as one would expect – one touch on the Quick Settings menu of the phone, and everything will change from white to actual black, not the dark grey that we have seen in apps like Twitter. In theory, this should help with battery life, particularly on OLED phones, which in turn helps to play music or view videos for a prolonged period.