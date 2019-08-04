NEWS

This is how Punjab CM made the day on “Friendship Day”

Aug 4, 2019, 10:57 pm IST
On Friendship Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh became nostalgic and recalled his days in the Indian Army.

Alongside a black-and-white photograph with a friend from his army days, Singh tweeted, “There is no greater bond than the one made in the Indian Army. Grateful to have had the friendship and company of the nation’s best. Cheers to the friends that accept you for who you are and always have your back. Happy World Friendship Day.”

