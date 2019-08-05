Article 370 Scrapped: “We want that the Bill be passed” Here is the Major Opposition Party Which Supported the Decision

In a historic announcement, Home Minister Amit Shah has announced in Rajya Sabha that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to J&K. The government has also said it wants parliament to clear a proposal that bifurcates the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories which are effectively semi-states.
A lot of opposing voices were heard in the parliament but it was Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj PartyBahujan Samaj Party which sprung a surprise by extending support to the BJP-led Centre on its decision to scrap Article 370.
BSP’s Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Mishra said in the Upper House, “Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill and the other Bill.”
