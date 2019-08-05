Article 370 Scrapped: “We want that the Bill be passed” Here is the Major Opposition Party Which Supported the Decision

In a historic announcement, Home Minister Amit Shah has announced in Rajya Sabha that the government has decided to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants special status to J&K. The government has also said it wants parliament to clear a proposal that bifurcates the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories which are effectively semi-states.

A lot of opposing voices were heard in the parliament but it was Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj PartyBahujan Samaj Party which sprung a surprise by extending support to the BJP-led Centre on its decision to scrap Article 370.