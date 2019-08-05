Heart disease and stroke related deaths on rise due to this reason

Heart disease and stroke mortality rates were directly propotional to income rate of the family revelas a new study publised by the journal of Epiidermilogy. The researchers are hailing from the University of Melbourne

The researchers analysed the trends in cardiovascular disease mortality, which consists of mainly heart disease and stroke — in 23 high-income countries since the year 2000.

They have analysed that out of 12 of the 23 countries the cardiovascular disease mortality rates for people aged 35 to 74 years are now barely declining, or are increasing,

Cardiovascular disease mortality rates have increased in the most recent years in US and Canadian females, while in Australia, the UK and New Zealand annual declines in deaths from cardiovascular diseases are now 20 to 50 per cent.

Research suggests that obesity, or at least poor diet, may have been a significant contributor to the slowdown in the decline of cardiovascular disease deaths,” said Alan Lopez, Professor at the University of Melbourne.